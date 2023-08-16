Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $319,954.83 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,205.30 or 0.99978631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00864872 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $310,981.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

