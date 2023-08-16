JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,477,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $56,120,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,783,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.