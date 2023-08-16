JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,963.0 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $9.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

