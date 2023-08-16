Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in July

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,881.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,019.20.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
