Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in July

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,881.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,019.20.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.