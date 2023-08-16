Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 19,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,147. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.