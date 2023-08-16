Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
