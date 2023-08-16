Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-4.99 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.92-$4.99 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. 591,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.69.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.