Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-4.99 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.92-$4.99 EPS.
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. 591,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.69.
In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
