J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,254 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 537,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

