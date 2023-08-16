Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 711,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,444. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.