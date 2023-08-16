Islay Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CI stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,959. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.28 and a 200 day moving average of $273.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.