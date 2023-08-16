Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 386,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

