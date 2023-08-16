iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,025,000 after purchasing an additional 461,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.96. 228,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,877. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average of $231.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

