iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,492 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $88,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,972,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,787. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

