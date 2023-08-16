iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.96. The stock had a trading volume of 872,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,275. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.46. The company has a market cap of $344.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
