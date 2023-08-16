iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.96. The stock had a trading volume of 872,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,275. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.46. The company has a market cap of $344.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.