iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $771,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 1,050,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,233. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

