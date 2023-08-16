iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.6% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $496.78. 75,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,592. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.