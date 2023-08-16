iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.89. 559,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.