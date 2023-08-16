iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. 954,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

