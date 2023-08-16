iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $692,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $115,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. 512,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

