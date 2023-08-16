iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $421,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,270 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

ANET traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.88. 1,725,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,049. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

