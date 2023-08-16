iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 385.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 1,543,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.