iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,134 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,642 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,424 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

