Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.60% from the company’s current price. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 6,446,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,058. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

