Insider Selling: Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viasat Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,258. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viasat by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

