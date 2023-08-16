Insider Selling: Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Sells 75,580 Shares of Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

