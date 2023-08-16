Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Sells 23,406 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.8 %

X traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 34,211,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,512 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

