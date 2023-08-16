Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 1,282,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.22.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.