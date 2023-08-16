Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells 532 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $293,945.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,057.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34.

On Monday, July 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.61 on Tuesday, hitting $559.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

