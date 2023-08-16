Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells 532 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $293,945.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,057.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34.
- On Monday, July 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.61 on Tuesday, hitting $559.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.