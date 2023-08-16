Insider Selling: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells 15,154 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. 188,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,702. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

