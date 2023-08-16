Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells 58,600 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 1,141,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,525. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

