Insider Selling: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Sells 8,507 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. 626,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,979. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 770,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after buying an additional 76,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.