Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $275,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $302,575.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $313,775.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 766,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.35. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 493,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

