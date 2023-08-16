Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Innovotech Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

