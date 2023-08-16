Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,655 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 1.3% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 367,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

