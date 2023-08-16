Innovis Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Innovis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.88. 261,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.33 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.84.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

