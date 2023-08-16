InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InflaRx Trading Down 5.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 99,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.97. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.