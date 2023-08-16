Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 335,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 2,498,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,905,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 338,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 409,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.04%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

