Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,120 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.77% of Republic Services worth $329,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. 188,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

