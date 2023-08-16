Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $94.93 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of KLA worth $94,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,865 shares of company stock worth $20,573,670. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC
KLA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,407. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.08.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.