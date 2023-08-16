Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $94.93 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of KLA worth $94,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,865 shares of company stock worth $20,573,670. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,407. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

