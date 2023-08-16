Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 12,825 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

DIS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. 3,953,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,806,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $124.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

