iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 15.4%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 101,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 141,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

