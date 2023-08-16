Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.84.

ILMN opened at $176.02 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,906,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 11.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Illumina by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 17,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 341,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

