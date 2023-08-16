ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 241,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average is $292.68.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

