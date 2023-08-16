ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.19. The stock had a trading volume of 736,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,219. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.49 and a 1 year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

