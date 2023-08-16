ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.83. 857,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

