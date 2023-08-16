ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 868 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after acquiring an additional 113,307 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

