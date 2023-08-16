Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Icosavax news, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $29,441.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $29,441.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,533 shares of company stock valued at $405,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Icosavax by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Icosavax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Icosavax by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 1,506,613 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Icosavax by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,362. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

