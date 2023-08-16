Human Investing LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Human Investing LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 2,376,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,880. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

