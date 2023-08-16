Human Investing LLC Purchases 1,498 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 386,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,116. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

