Human Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.34. The company had a trading volume of 451,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,301. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

